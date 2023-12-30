Friday, December 29, 2023 – A woman has been burned alive by an obsessed childhood friend who changed sex so he could propose to her.

R. Nandhini, 25, first met her killer when they were kids and both girls. They became close for years before she found herself rejecting their marriage proposal as she instead showed an interest in someone else at their IT firm in Thoraipakkam, Chennai, India.

Vetrimaran, who transitioned from female to male, allegedly lured Nandhini out for a ride on his motorbike on Dec. 24, 2023, before blindfolding her under the promise of a surprise present.

Instead, Nandhini found herself tied up with chains by her legs and arms. She begged to be released but Vetrimaran slashed her with a knife.

Finally, he poured kerosene over her, and set her alight before fleeing, he told police.

Local Deputy Commissioner of Police Gowtham Goyal said: “Around 7.00 to 7.15 pm, he took her to a vacant plot near Ponmar Road.

As per the preliminary investigation, he would have blindfolded her under the pretext of presenting a gift.

“After that, he chained her arms and legs before cutting her wrists and ankles. He then poured kerosene on her and set her alight to burn to death.”

Police found Vetrimaran’s phone number on his victim’s mobile and he came back to help when they called him.

Local media reports that he even helped rush her to the hospital, where she later died of horrific injuries.

A police spokesperson said: “He came to the spot and helped the police take her to the hospital. It was only later during interrogation that he confessed to his crime.”

Vetrimaran has been arrested for murder and the investigation is continuing.