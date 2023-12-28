Wednesday, December 27, 2023 – A wife is currently in custody after she cut off her husband’s penis and flushed it down the toilet.

The 34-year-old woman, who has not yet been named, told police in Brazil she did it after finding out he had slept with her 15-year-old niece.

She told officers in Atibaia, near Sao Paulo, in Brazil, that she had first lured her husband by teasing him into getting into bed with her.

When he did, she tied his arms and legs to the bed, she then pulled out a razor and hacked off his manhood, according to local media.

After taking a picture of the severed organ, she flushed it away down the toilet, she confessed on December 22.

When she later handed herself in to police she told them she had flushed it away because she had “heard that it was possible to reattach it.”

Earlier she had walked into her local police station with her brother and told them: “Good evening, officer, I came to introduce myself, because I just cut off my husband’s penis.”

Her 39-year-old husband, also unnamed, was found alive and rushed to hospital but his current health condition is unclear.

His wife is in custody and charged with attempted murder.

The investigation is ongoing and police have not commented on the woman’s claim that he had sex with her niece.

The age of consent in Brazil is 14, and police are also looking at whether any relationship was consensual.