Monday, December 11, 2023 – Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General Francis Atwoli has called for the sacking of Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u, among others.

This is after Ndung’u complained that the country was broke despite having remitted numerous taxes imposed by the government.

In a statement, Atwoli accused Ndung’u of being among the bureaucrats sabotaging Ruto’s agenda for the country.

The fiery trade unionist remarked that it was expected of the Cabinet Secretary to offer solutions and instill hope instead of helplessly complaining in public.

He advised Ruto to dismiss the Cabinet Secretary from his duties as the CS had demonstrated an incapability to manage the Exchequer, a crucial docket for the country.

“You have asked us to pay for housing levy, where are those houses? You have asked us to pay more taxes, and KRA is on our necks, where is this money going? We know we have external debts calculated and let us know if Ndung’u comes out with the report…not to cry the way he was crying the other day that this government is broke, I cannot even be able to pay salaries.

“If I was Ruto I would sack him, Because yeye ndio mama, anaambia watoto eti sasa hii nyumba sijui mtakula nini…you’re instilling fear,” said Atwoli.

Atwoli’s statements came days after members of parliament accused the Exchequer of failing to disburse the NG-CDF monies.

Ndung’u said his ministry was working around the clock to release the funds before Christmas.

While appearing before the Finance Parliamentary Committee, CS Ndung’u revealed that the government is also facing challenges with the payment of salaries.

The Treasury CS explained that the country is facing a liquidity crisis as a result of the drought and El Nino challenges that forced the government to allocate a supplementary budget to save lives.

