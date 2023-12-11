Monday, December 11, 2023 – Actor Will Smith is in the news again and this time after being spotted with his “wife”, Jada Pinkett’s lookalike.

Between Thursday and Friday last week, this mystery woman was tagging along with him and his crew. They were also spotted together at the Art Basel in Miami.

The lady is a dead ringer for Jada, with the same shaved-head look/’do. She’s a bit thicker/curvier than Jada and while there was no PDA with Will Smith, it’s still unclear who she is.

This is coming after Jada said she will never leave Will after he stood up for her at the Academy Awards. Will had slapped Chris Rock at the event for making a joke about Jada’s bald side.