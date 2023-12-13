Wednesday, December 13, 2023 – A heartbroken Nigerian man has taken to social media to rant after another man snatched his wife and took away his children.

Taking to his Facebook page, the aggrieved man revealed that before he married her, she was in another marriage that resulted in the birth of three children.

They were then blessed with four children after they got married, making the woman a mother of seven.

The man who married her last Saturday in a traditional wedding is a pastor.

The aggrieved man wondered why the youthful pastor decided to marry a mother of seven children, instead of going for a younger woman.

“Why will you marry my wife and take my children away from me. Christina Obot was married to her first husband and had 3 children. She then married me and had 4 children, making it 7 children. Why can’t a young man like you marry a younger woman?” he ranted.

His post has since gone viral and sparked a lot of reactions from social media users.

Below are photos of his ex-wife and her newly-wed husband.

