Saturday, December 23, 2023 – Nairobi County Governor, Johnson Sakaja, has banned senior county officials from having media interviews without his approval.

In a memo, Acting County Secretary and Head of Public Service Patrick Analo asked all County Executive Committee (CEC) members, chief officers, and county directors to seek Sakaja’s permission before media engagements.

“This is to direct all officers invited for media interviews to seek authorization from the Governor before honouring the media interviews,” the memo reads in part.

Analo insisted that they were not muzzling the officials, but it was meant to enhance coordination, arguing that it would be good for every officer to be guided on what to say about a particular department.

“It is not gagging, it is just for coordination. Coordination is the opposite of confusion,” Analo said

The Kenyan DAILY POST