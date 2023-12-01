Friday, December 01, 2023 – Actress Princess Shyngle has taken a swipe at women who claim they are proud of their natural body while bashing women who underwent plastic surgery.
In an Instastory post he shared, Princess Shyngle asked why such women will photoshop their waist to look smaller and their bum to look bigger in photos.
See the post below
