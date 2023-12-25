Sunday, December 24, 2023 – Clergyman, Emmanuel Okose, has stated that when a woman genuinely loves a man, she would control him because she sees him as her “first child.”

In a video posted online, the clergyman said;

‘If a woman genuinely loves you, she will control you. One of the biggest foolishness that a lot of men do is that they ignore the advice of a woman that loves them. When a woman loves you, she will never advice you to fail, she will stand as a mother, as a hen that covers her children. You are her first child. Arrogant man! You are her first child. Listen to a woman that loves you. They can never lead you wrong.”

Watch the video of him speaking below