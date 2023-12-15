Friday, December 15, 2023 – Uasin Gishu senator, Allan Chesang, has responded with a sarcastic message on his official Facebook page after Mugithi singer, Samuel Muchoki alia Samidoh, accused him of having an affair with his baby mama, Karen Nyamu.

Samidoh went live while tipsy after unfollowing Karen Nyamu and hinted that she is cheating on him with Senator Chesang.

He even questioned when Chesang would take dowry to Karen’s parents and officially marry her.

His friends were forced to end the live session when he started spilling the beans about the alleged affair between Chesang and Nyamu.

The youthful Senator has thrown shade at Samidoh, following claims that he is eyeing Karen Nyamu, the mother of his two kids.

Taking to his Facebook page, Chesang wrote, “A man who has failed to maintain his wife blames everyone else for his misfortunes – African Proverb,’’.

Chesang’s followers believe that the post is dedicated to Samidoh.

The Kenyan DAILY POST