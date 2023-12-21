Wednesday, December 20, 2023 – Napoli sporting director, Mauro Meluso, has given an update on the contract situation of 2023 CAF African footballer of the year that Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen has less than two years remaining on his current deal with the Partenopei and with Arsenal and Chelsea circling around the striker, Napoli are desperate to hold on to their talismanic striker.

The 24-year-old is expected to sign an extension with a release clause of €130-140m inserted into the contract and the club chief says the deal is close.

“We are accustomed to working behind the scenes and without big announcements before things are done. It will obviously be up to President Aurelio De Laurentiis to give the news,” Meluso told Mediaset.

“It has been a long negotiation process and we hope to conclude it, but only make announcements when everything is sealed. Both parties are eager to get this deal closed and we’ll see what happens over the next few weeks.”

Osimhen has scored seven times in 12 league appearances for Walter Mazzarri’s side this season.