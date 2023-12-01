Friday, December 01, 2023 – A young investor called Tosin Olaseinde has advised people planning to get married to opt a for court wedding.
“Weddings are so expensive.”
“To young people that want to start their lives.”
“Go to court and have a small dinner with your close friends and family.”
“You can do the party if you’d like years later. Go and start your married lives,” she wrote on Friday, December 1.
