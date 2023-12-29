Thursday, December 28, 2023 – A wedding has reportedly been placed on hold after family members of the groom insisted their son won’t get married to his fiancée who was impregnated by another man.

Twitter user, @HRH_Onyx who shared the story, revealed that the man wants to go on with the wedding, but his family are kicking against it. She also revealed that the groom’s mother has been telling all and sundry.

She tweeted;

“Wedding we were supposed to go for has been put on hold because the lady is one month pregnant and the pregnancy isn’t from the man. Because man has been on tour. Man said he wants to go ahead. Family has said no. Momo, I swear I don’t know, everyone is speculating. His mum is telling all and sundry. For me, if he wanted to be Joseph and she his Mary, he shouldn’t have told his mum”