Tuesday, December 5, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua told Tana River Governor Dhadho Godhana to dump Raila Odinga’s Azimio and join the ruling Kenya Kwanza party if he wants help in dealing with El Nino menace.

Speaking in Tana River yesterday, Gachagua noted that Raila Odinga had nothing to offer governors hit by the effects of the El Niño rains and urged Azimio governors to join President William Ruto’s government if they want any help.

“Everything you are asking for now can be offered when you sit at the government table, Raila has nothing to offer you with the food crisis, in fact, he also needs our help…now a person who is looking for help, can you knock on his door for assistance?” he said.

According to Gachagua, Ruto is still the favourite to win the 2027 elections for a second term, and urged the governor to consider moving to where the government is running.

” I urge the governor and the people of Tana River to please have foresight and change your position in 2027 because you have been planting without harvest,” he said.

However, he continued to criticise governors over the flood crisis in the country, saying their main job is to hold press conferences with journalists to lament.

Gachagua said governors were running to the media to explain the flood situation in their districts instead of going to the affected areas to help the victims.

