Monday, December 4, 2023 – An outspoken Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Member of Parliament has said Azimio La Umoja Alliance may call a fresh wave of anti-government protests over the high cost of living in the country.

In an interview with one of the local dailies, Busia Woman Representative Catherine Omanyo said the opposition coalition will not take lightly the government’s laxity to scale down the skyrocketing commodity prices.

A high cost of living, Omanyo said, is detrimental to business growth as consumers cut expenditures because of the unaffordability of products.

“As Azimio La Umoja we won’t tire in our struggle to make sure the cost of living comes down,” Omanyo said.

“When Kenyans cry because of the high cost of goods, we in Azimio also cry. The report that the National Dialogue Committee presented must be revisited lest we call for a fresh round of protests,” Omanyo added

The Kenyan DAILY POST