Thursday, December 21, 2023 – Singer and Hollywood actor, Jennifer Lopez revealed she and husband Ben Affleck “both have PTSD” from the heavy media scrutiny they endured back when they first dated.

Lopez, who is currently preparing for the February 16 release of her upcoming album, “This Is Me… Now” — a sequel to her 2002 album, “This Is Me… Then” and its companion film, made the reveal in a new interview with Variety published Wednesday, December 20.

Her new film will document her romance with the “Gone Girl” actor, and putting their private life in the spotlight makes her nervous.

“But we’re older now,” she told the news outlet.

“We’re wiser. We also know what’s important, what’s really important in life, and it’s not so much what other people think. It’s about being true to who you are.”

“As artists, we have to follow our heart and this is me following my heart and doing something that maybe everybody didn’t think was the best idea, but I had to do it,” the “Hustlers” star further explained to Variety.

In the trailer for her upcoming movie, which Affleck co-wrote — Lopez included a letter that he wrote her in 2002 when they were dating.

When asked whether the new film is a scripted feature or documentary, the singer would only say, “You have to see it and you’ll have to experience it to understand it. That’s why I call it a ‘musical experience.’ Because there’s music, you can see it, you can hear it and then you’ll get to live it.”

The pair first started dating after meeting on the set of their 2003 film “Gigli.”

Their relationship also became tabloid topic of discussion, further driving a wedge between the former lovers and adding more pressure to the relationship.

Bennifer, as they were often called in the early 2000s, broke up shortly after calling off their wedding in 2003.

Lopez went on to marry and divorce Marc Anthony, with whom she shares 15-year-old twins Max and Emme.

Meanwhile, Affleck shares three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — Violet, 18, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11. He and Garner were married from 2005 to 2018.