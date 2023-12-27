Wednesday, December 27, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has urged Kenyans to be patient with the Kenya Kwanza government as President Ruto and himself were working round the clock to resuscitate the economy and restore it to the level left by former President Mwai Kibaki.

Speaking in Nyeri, Gachagua took the opportunity to accuse former President Uhuru Kenyatta and the Jubilee administration of embezzling public funds and leaving empty coffers, which he for the umpteenth time, claimed they inherited.

According to Gachagua, it will take a few years for the economy to fully recover.

However, he assured that under the leadership of President William Ruto, Kenya was heading in the right direction, adding that the prices of basic commodities were coming down.

“We took on from where Kibaki left off, fixing the economy bit by bit. The President and I do not sleep, we are tirelessly working for the nation. Let me tell you if we can’t handle this job no one else can,” he stated.

