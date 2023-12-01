Friday, December 01, 2023 – A man and his wife emerged alive after they were trapped under a petrol-laden tanker for an hour.
The man explained that he and his wife were on their way home when the tanker crashed into them and then fell on their car trapping them.
Though their car was crushed beyond repair, he and his wife were unharmed.
He said they walked out “without a broken bone”.
