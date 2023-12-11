Monday, December 11, 2023 – A group of MPs are reportedly divided on how to share some loot from an institution they are investigating.

Word has it that some MPs have accepted the bounty while others have termed it too small due to the gravity of the issue they are investigating.

The hardliners are threatening to spoil the party for their colleagues in the next meeting scheduled with the institution if the amount is not increased.

Read this…

The Kenyan DAILY POST.