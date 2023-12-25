Sunday, December 24, 2023 – Napoli director, Mauro Meluso says he can’t hide his excitement after Victor Osimhen signed a new contract with the club.

Club President Aurelio De Laurentiis announced on Saturday afternoon, December 23 that Osimhen had put pen to paper on a new contract to June 2026.

The striker will get a huge pay rise in the new deal with a high release clause inserted in the contract.

The release clause is reported to be around €120 to €140m.

“I will not get into the details. We are just pleased that Osimhen signed the new contract. The club made a step towards the player, who was also eager to continue his rapport with Napoli,” Meluso told DAZN.

“He never backed down or showed a lack of effort, just like his teammates, so he made his commitment clear with action.”