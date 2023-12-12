Tuesday, December 12, 2023 – Former Ndaragwa Member of Parliament, Jeremiah Kioni, has responded to Azimio One Kenya Alliance spokesman, Prof. Makau Mutua, who told the Kamwene group to leave the opposition coalition for opposing the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) report.

The Kamwene group comprises Kioni, Narc Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua, and other leaders from the Mt. Kenya region and exclusively addresses issues affecting the Mt. Kenya area.

Mutua had on Monday said anyone who is against the NADCO report should leave the coalition.

In response, Kioni said that no one was in Azimio on his invitation.

“Mwalimu, We’re not in Azimio on your invitation!” Kioni said.

Mutua insisted that the report resulted from a democratic process initiated by the coalition and should be respected.

“Azimio isn’t a forced marriage. Please leave if you can’t support the NADCO report which is the product of the party’s agreed democratic processes.”

