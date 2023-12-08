Friday, December 8, 2023 – An X user recorded a video of a lady carrying her boyfriend on her shoulders after he overindulged in alcohol.
The man could barely walk after getting intoxicated, forcing his girlfriend to carry him home on her back like a baby.
Watch the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>