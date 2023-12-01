Friday, December 1, 2023 – A daring thief was caught on camera stealing an expensive bike from a motorist.

The motorist had mounted the bike at the back of his vehicle.

In the video, the thief is seen removing the bike from the rack as the vehicle is stuck in traffic.

The bike is worth 17,999 rands (about Ksh 147,000).

Watch the video.

