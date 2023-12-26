Tuesday, December 26, 2023 – There was drama in Kakamega County after a suspected thief was “arrested” by a swarm of bees after stealing a water pump worth Ksh 60,000.

The suspect was among a group of thugs who broke into a homestead at night and stole a water pump, solar, and other household items.

After the robbery incident, the victim sought the services of a witch doctor identified as Dr Paul Waswa, who is known for his mystical expertise.

He successfully harnessed the power of black magic to trace the suspected thug.

The middle-aged man, who is believed to be behind a spate of robberies in the area, returned the stolen water pump after being attacked by bees.

The bees surrounded his head and directed him to the homestead where he had stolen the water pump.

He was arrested and taken to a police station in the area.

