Wednesday, December 6, 2023 – A baby was found wrapped in a black polythene bag and dumped in a sewer line.

In a video shared on social media, a man is seen pulling the polythene bag from the sewer and shortly after, he unwraps the bag and finds the little angel inside.

The baby can be heard crying as soon as the bag is unwrapped.

The rescued baby is fine and healthy despite the traumatizing incident.

Watch the emotional videos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.