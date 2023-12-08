Friday, December 8, 2023 – A lady was left counting losses after she crashed her new vehicle, shortly after buying it and flaunting it on social media.

She was elated when she was handed over the keys after completing the purchase, not knowing that a tragedy was awaiting her.

CCTV footage obtained from the showroom shows the lady doing a test drive and as she drives around, she loses control of the vehicle and crashes into a fence.

The vehicle was badly damaged on the front part.

She must have been an amateur driver and this is probably her first car.

The video has since sparked reactions among X users.

An X user wrote, “She bought the license the day before,” implying that she did not go to a driving school.

“She doesn’t know how to drive and this time, we must not give credit to the witches,” another user added.

“Likely never touched a car before. She must be glad that she didn’t die,’’ wrote another user.

Watch the video and reactions from X users.

The Kenyan DAILY POST