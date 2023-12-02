Saturday, December 2, 2023 – A little-known Kisii couple has turned into overnight social media celebrities after their TikTok videos went viral.

The humble couple has been posting videos getting mushy in the village and so far, they have garnered a lot of followers on TikTok.

The man’s wife resembles a man and despite being trolled because of her looks, he has continued to post more videos getting mushy with her.

The couple seems to be madly in love and unbothered by the negative comments from a section of netizens.

Watch more videos of the trending TikTok couple.

