Thursday, 14 December 2023 – An unscrupulous trader is on the run after police raided his home and recovered counterfeit liquor.

The suspect has been running a distillery in his residential house where he manufactures counterfeit liquor, mostly spirits, and packages them in bottles before selling them to bars and wines and spirits.

Police raided his home in Chaka, Nyeri County after getting intelligence reports and recovered counterfeit alcoholic drinks ready for market.

He managed to escape after pouring all the ethanol.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.