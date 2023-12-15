Friday, December 15, 2023 – Fresh details have emerged regarding the source of the money former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has been dishing out at public functions in recent weeks.

Since calling off his demonstrations against the government, Raila has been sufficiently philanthropic, purportedly due to a deal made with the current President, William Ruto.

According to credible sources, Raila Odinga and Suna East Member of Parliament, Junet Mohamed, traveled to Dubai earlier this year, where they allegedly met with emissaries linked to Ruto at the luxurious Hyatt Regency.

It was at this hotel that Ruto’s men asked Baba to name his price to stop his demonstrations and dance to the tune of the government.

After consultations with Junet, Raila Odinga demanded 30 million dollars (approximately Sh 5 billion) to keep quiet and sort out his ‘election debts’

It was not clear whether Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who claims to be a truthful man, was aware of this secret deal between Ruto and Raila Odinga.

The Kenyan DAILY POST