Tuesday, December 26, 2023 – The wife of murdered blogger Daniel Muthiani alias Sniper has narrated the events that led to his mysterious disappearance and subsequent murder.

Sniper was the greatest critic of Meru County leadership and Governor Kawira Mwangaza and on the day he disappeared, one of Kawira Mwangaza’s close confidants identified as Supuu O Omioro called him and informed him that the Governor wanted him on her side.

According to sources, Supuu has been a longtime friend and confidant to Kawira Mwangaza.

He has been working closely with Mwangaza ever since when she was a Woman Rep.

When Supuu Omioro called Sniper, his wife was around and she was listening to the phone conversation.

Sniper told Kawira’s confidant that he didn’t have fare to go to Meru town and asked him for money to facilitate his transport.

Sniper later agreed to Supuu’s request and travelled to Meru town.

On the same day at 8 PM, Sniper’s wife called him and he informed her that they were headed to the Governor’s residence.

She then called him around 10 PM to check up on him but he didn’t pick the call.

She texted him on WhatsApp but her message wasn’t read.

She again later called him but his phone was off and never heard from him again.

Sniper’s wife says she has been receiving threats & intimidations after her husband’s body was found dumped in a forest.

She claims that detectives based in Meru have been soliciting bribes from her and warning her against speaking to the media.

Listen to her speak in the video below.

Below is a photo of Supuu Omioro, Kawira Mwangaza’s close confidant who allegedly lured Sniper to his death.

