Friday, December 8, 2023 – A middle-aged man is wanted in connection with the theft of laptops and phones during a corporate meeting held in a city hotel.

He went to the meeting smartly dressed and disguised as one of the attendants but his mission was to steal.

He was captured on CCTV stealing several phones and laptops and putting them in his bag.

He left the room with the stolen items, not knowing that he was being captured on CCTV.

An X user shared the footage of the suspected thug on the X platform and urged anyone with information on his whereabouts to report to the nearest police station

“Hey people, this guy has stolen laptops and phones of people who were attending a meeting at SKYZ hotel. If you see/know him please report to the nearest police station. Circulate this widely. Thanks,” he wrote.

Watch the CCTV footage.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.