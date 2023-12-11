Monday, December 11, 2023 – Former Kiambu County Governor, Ferdinand Waititu, has dumped President William Ruto and the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government, claiming they have betrayed him.

Speaking at Ruiru Stadium on Sunday, Waititu who was impeached as Kiambu county governor in 2020 over corruption allegations, said Ruto has betrayed him despite being his friend.

Waititu, who is now a construction worker, claimed that Ruto had promised to ‘help his court cases disappear’ once he assumed power but nothing has happened yet.

However, Waititu seems to be lying since once Ruto was sworn in as President, he appointed him as a member of the Nairobi Rivers Commission.

But after the appointment, High Court Judge Justice Hedwig Ong’udi barred Waititu from holding public office because he was impeached over corruption allegations.

The former governor was impeached in January 2020 and lost subsequent court battles to reverse the decision.

He is also currently facing graft charges related to abuse of office, conflict of interest, and dealing with suspect property.

