Thursday, December 21, 2023 – The Council of Governors (CoG) on Wednesday, issued a statement defending governors who were slammed for failing to spend money on development projects in their counties from July to September 2023.

Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o, in the 2023 Quarter 1 report, alleged that a section of the governors allocated less than 1 per cent of their budgets to county projects.

But in rebuttal, the CoG, through its chair, Governor Anne Waiguru, stated that each county government had its budget and work plans approved at the beginning of the year, and it would be impractical to expect all of them to have uniform expenditures.

She also emphasised that governors prioritise paying pending county bills over development projects as the Controller of Budget advised.

Waiguru further clarified that a majority of the pending bills affect development projects

The Kirinyaga County boss, also alleged that governors face different challenges that affect development funding, including the 4-month approval period by the Controller of Budget.

Delayed signing into law of the County Governments Additional Allocations Bill, 2023, which was expected to increase funding from the national government, was also cited as a major drawback.

Some of the governors implicated in the report were Nairobi’s Johnson Sakaja, Wavinya Ndeti (Machakos), Gideon Mung’aro (Kilifi), and Cecily Mbarire (Embu).

Others were Wajir’s Ahmed Abdullahi, Erick Mutai (Kericho), Jonathan Lelelit (Samburu), Simon Kachapin (West Pokot) and Jeremiah Lomorukai (Turkana).

The Kenyan DAILY POST