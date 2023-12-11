Monday, December 11, 2023 – There was drama at Qaribu Inn hotel along Waiyaki Way in Nairobi after Andrew Akeye, the CEO of Real Analytics, forced himself into a private function hosted by officials from the Ugandan Embassy.

Andrew forcibly entered the venue while drunk and hurled insults at the security guards.

Akeye, known for his abusive behavior, escalated the situation when ejected from the event after he blocked the hotel entrance with two vehicles.

Despite efforts to defuse the situation, Akeye’s behavior became hostile and violent, prompting the intervention of anti-terror police due to the presence of international dignitaries.

Andrew Akeye’s actions led to a police manhunt as he went into hiding.

Watch videos of the dramatic incident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.