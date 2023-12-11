Monday, December 11, 2023 – President William Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, may be incompetent in managing the country’s affairs, if a video shared by renowned human rights crusader, Boniface Mwangi, is anything to go by.

Mwangi shared a video of the current situation at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), which under former President Uhuru Kenyatta was one of the best airports in Africa.

However, since Ruto and Gachagua assumed power, the Airport, once considered the pride of Africa, appears to have deteriorated significantly

On Sunday after a six-hour blackout plunged the country into darkness, JKIA generators failed to start up leading to widespread confusion among departing and arriving passengers.

This is how the situation was even after power was restored at JKIA

This is Jomo Kenyatta International Airport at this hour. Total chaos. Transit, and check in passengers have had their flight times changed without prior notice. @kipmurkomen @KenyaAirports this is your ministry, this madness has stop. We are shameless in our mediocrity. pic.twitter.com/v9zCthOVSJ — The People’s Watchman (@bonifacemwangi) December 11, 2023

