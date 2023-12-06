Wednesday, December 6, 2023 – A video has emerged of Bungoma residents castigating National Assembly Speaker, Moses Wetangula, for telling them to vote for President William Ruto during last year’s presidential election.

The angry residents said Ruto would be a one-term President for failing to fulfill what he had promised during his campaigns.

They said Ruto was not a man of God, as he claimed since he abandoned even Mama Mbogas and Bodaboda riders whom he claimed he would help once he formed the government.

President William Ruto has lost support in most of the regions that supported him since he has only been lying to Kenyans for the last year.

Here is the video of Bungoma County residents declaring that Ruto will be a one-term president because of his lies.

The Kenyan DAILY POST