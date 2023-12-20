Wednesday, December 20, 2023 – Victoria Beckham doesn’t seem ready to stop sharing ‘intimate’ videos of life with her footballer husband David Beckham.

The former Spice girls band member teased followers days ago with a snap of Beckham fixing the TV in nothing but his underwear.

Victoria, 49, stunned her viewers again as she shared a very up close and personal video as he worked out in an incredibly tiny pair of shorts.

The former England captain could be seen on all fours shifting his weight backwards and forwards in their private gym, with his wife zooming in on his backside to show his penile print.

Watch the video below