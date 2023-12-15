Friday, December 15, 2023 – Fashion entrepreneur, Victoria Beckham has opened up about her past cosmetic procedures as she admitted she regrets her boob job.

The former Spice Girl, 49, had previously denied that she had undergone plastic surgery after her sudden transformation from her natural 34A to a 34DD overnight. But in 2017, she came out clean about her

Her biographer Andrew Morton revealed the star visited a London clinic for breast implants following the birth of her first son, Brooklyn, in 1999.

In the most recent issue of Allure magazine, the mother-of-four admitted she regrets her implants, but still feels she cannot speak openly about them with her 12-year-old daughter Harper.

She said: ‘If I’m honest, I wish I’d never [gotten implants].

‘It was a moment in time, and I think I can share my experiences with her,’ before adding, ‘But we’re not there just yet.’

In 2014, Victoria discussed her fake boobs with the magazine as she confessed: ‘I don’t have them anymore. I think I may have purchased them.’

According to her biographer, the initial enhancement surgery nearly 15 years ago set her back £10,000 and in 2001 it was reported she had a second operation to enlarge her bust size to 34DD.

The designer is said to have had her first boob job in 1999, followed by another in 2006, before finally getting them reduced in 2009 and telling US Vogue, ‘Torpedo bazookas, gone!’

In an interview with Piers Morgan for the BBC’s Tabloid Tales in April 2003, she said: ‘I’m completely natural, except for my fingernails and I have a bit of help with my hair and a bit of a St Tropez [fake tan] going on.’