Monday, December 11, 2023 – Victor Osimhen has been crowned the 2023 African Footballer of the Year at the 2023 CAF award.

The Napoli striker saw off competition from Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi and Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah to win the award on Monday, December 11.

Osimhen’s win has now ended Nigeria’s 24-year-old wait for Africa’s top individual prize. Legendary Kanu Nwankwo was the last Nigerian to win the award and that was in 1999.

Osihmen scored 26 times in 32 outings to finish as the League’s top scorer and help Napoli win their first Serie A title in 33 years.

Napoli also reached the Champions League quarterfinals last season, the best result for the Partenopei in Europe’s elite competition.

Osimhen netted five times in six Champions League games last season, and individual achievements, combined with Napoli’s results, have allowed the 24-year-old to earn a spot in the top 10 of this year’s Ballon d’Or.