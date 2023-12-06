Tuesday, December 05, 2023 – Victor Osimhen has officially been crowned as the Italian Footballers’ Association (AIC) Footballer of the Year.

Osimhen was selected as the 2023 winner largely due to his goal scoring contributions to Napoli’s title success.

The striker scored 26 times in 32 outings to help the Partenopei win their first Serie A title in 33 years.

The 24-year-old, who recently returned to action due to a hamstring injury has scored six times this season.

The award has previously been awarded to Rafael Leao, Gianluigi Buffon, Cristiano Ronaldo, Andrea Prilo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The AIC awards, which began in 1968, include several notable accolades, including the team of the year, coach of the year, club of the year and goal of the season.