Saturday, December 23, 2023 – Victor Osimhen has officially signed his new contract with Napoli to June 2026.

Napoli president, Aurelio De Laurentiis made the announcement himself by posting images of Osimhen signing the paperwork with only one word:

‘Done!’

According to Sky Sport Italia, Osimhen’s salary will increase to €10m per season after tax.

There will also be a release clause, believed to be set at €120-130m, valid only for clubs outside of Italy during the summer.

On Friday, Romano noted that “the agreement between Napoli and Victor Osimhen on a new deal is 100% done and confirmed.

Oshimen joined Napoli from Lille in €75m deal in September 2020.

He helped the club win the Scudetto, becoming the first-ever African Capocannoniere of Serie A and African Player of the Year.