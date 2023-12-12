Tuesday, December 12, 2023 – Napoli striker,Victor Osimhen has been shortlisted for the best player award in the men’s category by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics for 2023.

The IFFHS unveiled a shortlist of 24 players for the award on its official website.

Lionel Messi, who won the award in 2022, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, Antoine Griezman, and Bukayo Saka are among the nominees.

Also nominated for the award are Vinicius Junior, Mohamed Salah, Martin Odegaard, Harry Kane, Kevin De Bruyne, and Jude Bellingham.

Osimhen, who won African Player of the Year last night, has also been nominated for several awards after his remarkable displays for Napoli in the 2022/23 season.

He was top scorer in Serie A last season with 26 goals from 32 appearances and was named Italian Footballers’ Association (AIC) Serie A Player of the Year for the 2022/23 season.