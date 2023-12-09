Friday, December 08, 2023 – Italian transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, has predicted that Victor Osimhen would make an exit from Napoli in the summer of 2024.

Osimhen’s current contract with the the Serie A champions is set to expire in just over 18 months and time is running out for the Naples-based outfit to agree new terms before he becomes a free agent.

According to Romano, Napoli are still desperate to convince Osimhen to commit his future to the club. However, they have been frustrated in their efforts to tie down the player who has a £150m price tag.

Writing in his Daily Briefing on Thursday, Romano stated, “Despite what Napoli are saying about Victor Osimhen and a new contract, I’m not sure they are that close to signing a new deal. Napoli president De Laurentiis has shown many times that he likes to use the media also to put some pressure, so it’s also normal.

“Napoli are trying, Napoli are trying with the best proposal in their history to Osimhen – it’s a higher salary than players like Cavani, Higuain and many others had in the recent years, so it’s a really big, big contract. But from what I’m hearing at the moment, there is still no full agreement in place with Osimhen.

“Napoli are pushing, Napoli are insisting, Napoli also improving their proposal, so they’re waiting for him. De Laurentiis is optimistic, but from what I’m hearing, it’s still not a done deal.

“In any case, I think the opportunity for Osimhen to leave in summer 2024 remains really, really concrete. As I always mention, I don’t see a January exit for the player, but I think the most likely solution is going to be a summer move and I’m not so sure that he’s going to sign a new deal.”