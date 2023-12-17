Sunday, December 17, 2023 – Venita Akpofure is excited about her cousin Neo Akpofure and Beauty Tukura’s relationship.

The reality star took to her X account to rejoice after a video of Neo and Beauty together surfaced.

Venita wrote:

“Nelly and Burna you do this one I love ‘Love’. I can ‘Awwwwwwwnnn’ in peace.”

She added:

“Omg can u guys stop thinking this is code. I’m being for real. After all d time & challenges that passed, they found their way back. As 4 d other matter, I ship them die sha. They love each other & look great 2getha. I wish them success& pray the bases are accommodating.”

Venita, who has never hidden her dislike for Neo’s ex, Vee, also appeared to mock Vee in a tweet.

“Some people are very very quiet today,” she wrote and added a meme of herself laughing hysterically.

Below is the trending video of Neo and Beauty.

Neo and beauty looks so damn good ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.

A new ship you all. Power couple ❤️❤️❤️.

NeobEut. pic.twitter.com/M694eBrBum — HRM! Queen Okesola Damilola.A (@Jumdamsel) December 17, 2023