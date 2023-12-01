Friday, December 01, 2023 – American rapper, Rapper Kasher Quon has claimed he once drove a doctor to the brink of taking their own life after scamming him two hundred times while posting as an IRS agent.

The Detroit-based artist made the remarks during a recent appearance on a Say Cheese podcast.

‘I scammed this man 200 times, no over exaggeration, 200 times. For two years straight, he lost his job, his wife divorced him,’ Quon said.

‘Bro, this s**t is real. This shit is really real. This man lost his wife, he damn near tried to slit his wrists.

‘He went to the hospital and sent me a picture of him trying to slice his arm because I am taking all his cash.’

Quon continued: ‘I am telling him I work for the IRS you sent me $20,000 already, the IRS is investigating this.

‘I got his social and as soon as he got paid I would call him and tell him to leave work right now and send me that, or they [IRS] would f**k you up.

‘This man is working at the hospital cutting people heart open, a doctor. A real doctor making $2,500 a week.

‘He’d [say] “bro I’m in the middle of surgery”, leave your work to go MoneyGram me his whole check.

Quon also added at the end: ‘If the feds see this I might go to jail.’

In a post to Instagram, Quon later added: ‘I ain’t never seen this many people mad. I finessed bro a whole decade ago, I was 15 years old.

‘Then in the interview I said I regret it and definitely got some bad karma from it, leave me alone.’

He also added: ‘I just told what I did in the past everybody mad over some s**t that was a decade ago.’