Monday, December 18, 2023 – A car plowed into a parked SUV that was shielding President Joe Biden’s motorcade while the president and first lady Jill Biden were exiting his campaign headquarters in Delaware on Sunday night, September 17.

Neither the president nor the first lady was injured.

The security breach happened just after 8 p.m. when Biden and the first lady were leaving the Biden-Harris 2024 headquarters in Wilmington.

Reporters traveling with the Bidens said the first lady had said “happy holidays” to reporters and gotten into a presidential vehicle. Moments after the president responded to a question from reporters, a silver copper sedan with Delaware plates hit an SUV that appeared to be guarding the president’s motorcade.

Reporters heard a loud bang and saw Biden standing outside his vehicle with a surprised expression on his face.

Agents quickly rushed to the sedan and pulled their weapons on the driver, who held up his hands while the press was escorted back to their van.

Biden was ushered into his vehicle. The motorcade left the scene at 8:09 p.m. and arrived back at Biden’s residence 11 minutes later.

No other details have been released to the public as at press time.

