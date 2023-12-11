Monday, December 11, 2023 – A US F-16 fighter jet pilot ejected moments before his plane crashed into the Yellow Sea off the Korean Peninsula, according to Yonhap News.

The jet crashed into the water on Monday morning, December 11, during a training flight near the US air base in Gunsan, South Korea, approximately 111 miles from Seoul.

It has been reported the pilot has been rescued and US officials in South Korea and South Korea’s defense ministry spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment.

It’s not been said what caused the plane crash or why the pilot ejected.

The US military base at Gunsan airport is about 180km (110m) south of Seoul and has approximately 2,800 air force members, army soldiers and other officials at the installation.