Sunday, December 10, 2023 – A boda boda rider was accosted by two rogue city council askaris dressed in civilian clothes and physically assaulted.

The rider was going about his business in Nairobi Central Business District when the askaris tried to arrest him.

They reportedly wanted to solicit bribes from him.

He resisted arrest, leading to an altercation.

In the video, the helpless boda boda rider is seen trying to defend himself as the ruthless askaris unleash kicks and blows on him.

He cries for help from the public but no one comes to his rescue.

The video has caused an uproar on social media, with many people calling out Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja for allowing civilian askaris to be deployed in the city to harass boda boda riders.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.