Friday, December 15, 2023 – A disgruntled Kenyan man is having it rough this festive season after his wife snooped through his phone and found a nude video that a lady had sent to him.

He claims that the beautiful lady has been bombarding him with nude videos and photos, knowing that he is married with kids.

His wife went mad after she stumbled upon the nude video in his phone and left their matrimonial home.

In the steamy video, the pretty lady is seen playing around with her juicy boobs seductively while displaying bedroom eyes.

She looks innocent but behind the scenes, she is a notorious homewrecker.

Watch the nude video that the man’s wife stumbled upon in his phone through this LINK>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST.