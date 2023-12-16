Friday, December 15, 2023 – A local politician in Western Ukraine unleashed chaos during a village council meeting on Friday morning, Dec. 15, when he detonated 2 grenades, injuring 26 people.

The incident was live-streamed on Facebook.

In the live video, the man enters the council room during a heated discussion. He stands around for around half a minute, then pulls the grenades out of his jacket and tosses them into the room

Explosions can be heard and people screaming as the room fills with smoke.

The man’s grievance was reportedly over his salary.

The council members were debating whether to give themselves a wartime pay increase. The man had been arguing with his fellow council members when he left the meeting and came back with the grenades.

Preliminary information reveals that at least one person was killed, while 26 were left wounded and six are in hospital, in grave condition, according to a police statement.

Watch the video below.

HOLY SHIT!!! DEFINENTLY BREAKING NEWS!!!



UKRAINE DEPUTY ATTENDS COUNCIL MEETING AND DETONATES GRENADE

*****1 DEAD, 26 INJURED*******



So I ask WHYYYYY are we still funding this shit!! pic.twitter.com/q0xprCca0p — 🇺🇲Patriots🇺🇲Against🇺🇲Predators!!🇺🇲 (@PredatorHunterz) December 15, 2023