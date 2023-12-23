Saturday, December 23, 2023 – Former First Lady and Uhuru Kenyatta’s mother, Mama Ngina Kenyatta, has sued President William Ruto’s government.

Uhuru’s mother moved to court to compel the Land Registrar to issue her with a title deed for 1,000 hectares of land based in Taita Taveta County.

In court documents filed at the Milimani High Court, Mama Ngina together with former Taveta MP Basil Criticos, contend that they are both co-owners of the land.

The duo listed Attorney General Justin Muturi as a respondent and added that they are yet to be issued the title deed despite being the actual owners of the land.

Additionally, the two indicated that only the Land Registrar can explain why they have been denied the title deed.

“In breach of his said statutory obligation or duty, the 1st Respondent has to date failed to issue to the applicants (former First Lady and the MP) the said Certificate of Title in relation to the said parcel of land L.R No. 10287/7 Taveta.

“The said breach or failure by the 1st respondent (the Chief Land Registrar) denies the applicants the statutory right to have or hold the said Certificate of Title as evidence of proprietorship of their said parcel of land,” read the court documents in part.

The duo wanted the matter certified as urgent.

Consequently, in orders issued by Justice John Chigiti, the matter was certified as urgent with Mama Ngina and the former MP expected to file a substantive motion within 14 days.

Muturi and the Land Registrar were also directed to file and serve their responses within 14 days after being served by the applicants.

The Kenyan DAILY POST